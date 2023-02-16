The following real estate transfers were recording from Feb. 6-13:
2.109 acres at 1930 W. Schoolhouse Road, Housing and Urban Development to Mark and Christi Burden, $66,002
One lot at 602 E. Seventh St., William J. Douglas to Jimmy I. Finney, $42,000
Three acres on Kentucky Highway 256, Sadye Austin, Briana Drake to David and Laura Gilbert, $18,000
One tract on Joe Dant Lane in Calhoun, Marilyn M. Hamilton, Judith K. Maxwell, Billy D. Maxwell Jr., Cathy M. and Jeff Head to Edward Jeremy and Misty L. Floyd, Joanna F. Weir, $325,000 for 1/2 interest
One acre at 438 Lees Road, Mark L. and Christy Ann Burden to John and Cynthia Louise Hightower, $339,000
1.26 acres on Whobry Road, Gregory Wayne Thomas to Philip W. and Mary Lynne Logsdon, $42,000
10.006 acres on Whobry Road, Pollard Management Group of Kentucky, LLC, Jason Pollard to Philip W. and Mary Lynne Logsdon, $57,034.20
Two lots at 904 Henton St. in Livermore, W.E. Quisenberry, master commissioner, to Austin L. and Shianne E. King, $3,750
10 acres on Kentucky Highway 431, John K. Gardner, Anna Durbin-Troutman, Alice Marie Gardner to Average Joe’s Auto Sales, $185,000
2.365 acres on Kentucky Highway 1080, Katrina Ann Atherton to Nora Jean Atherton, $40,000
