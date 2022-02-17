The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:
0.86 acres at Kentucky Highway 1080, Whitney O. and Donald R. Howell II to Parker Humphrey, $149,900
4 parcels, Dolly G. Plain, Lisa P. Crawley to Rebecca J. Leach, $125,000
1 lot at 9413 Kentucky Highway 81 S. in Island, Judith Ann Wells, Bobby Gene Wells to Gary and Delilah Branham, $145,000
3 lots at Ridge Road Estates, Katrina L. and Blake Davis to Jonathan R. Kroeger, $166,000
0.165 acres, Kelsea and Josh Overton to Jacob Lakota Rickard, $149,900
