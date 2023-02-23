The following real estate transfers were recording from Feb. 14-20:
Two tracts on Main Street in Livermore, the estate of Kenneth Wayne Jackson to Cristin Wehking, $80,000
One lot at 105 Briarcliff Dr. in Calhoun, Average Joe’s Auto Sales, LLC to Mary Jane Williams, $132,000
Two tracts on Coffman Schoolhouse Road, LSC18-2, LLC to B.P. Poultry, LLC, $160,000
