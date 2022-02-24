The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:
1 lot on Kentucky Highway 85, Anthony L. and Whitney L. Parker to Erik and Jesseca L. McQueary, $190,000
1 lot at 400 W. Third St. in Livermore, W.E. Quisenberry, Jr., master commissioner, Vonda King, city of Livermore, McLean County to city of Livermore, $850
1 lot at 303 Mulberry St. in Livermore, W.E. Quisenberry, Jr., master commissioner, city of Livermore, Timothy Jewell Schindler, Venita Ann Schindler, McLean County to city of Livermore, $850
34.792 acres on Kentucky Highway 56, Morvatt Enterprises, LLC. to Gary and Angela Murphy, $180,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.