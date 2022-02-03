The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 24 to Jan. 31:
2 tracts on E Broadway St. in Livermore, Darrell Wayne Reed and Jennifer S. Albin, $105,000
0.475 acres on Cypress Street, James and Amy Garrett to Estel S. and Linda S. Phillips, $35,000
11.996 acres, Fulcrum Holdings, LLC to Average Joe’s Auto Sales, LLC, $76,000
3 tracts at Browns Lane in Livermore, Rocky Delane Green to Jimmy Hallman and Patricia Carman, $8,000
4 lots in Livermore, Stephanie and Herman Hawks to Sharon Nell and Anthony Boyken, $8,000
12.03 acres at 4785 Kentucky Highway 140 W in Utica, Rebecca Barton and Ronald L. Wingfield to Shirley and Mary Pauline Howell, $75,000
1.596 acres on Beulah Church Road, J.R. & P.E., Inc. to Donald and Cynthia Durbin, $5,920.60
14.0755 acres on High Banks Road in Calhoun, Steven E. and Joann Overton to SUI Family, LLC, $1,250,000
