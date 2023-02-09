The following real estate transfers were recording from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6:
3.5 acres on Kentucky Highway 136 in Calhoun, Diane McLaughlin to Bryon Heppler, Mark Heppler, $12,000
One acre on Kentucky Highway 81, Renina Jean Trimble, Samantha and John Beckett, Jodie Trimble to Samuel and Amanda Sparks, $149,000
One lot, Hogan Holdings 85, LLC to Roesing Property Management, LLC, $1,619,000
