1.1 acres, 50 Richland Rd., Calhoun, Greenville Central Properties LLC to Anthony T. Wilson, $95,000.
7.18 acres, Nuckols Old Buck Creek Church Rd., Calhoun, Wendy and Greg M. Wetzel to Nancy B. Wetzel, $7,900.
6 acres, 340 Stringer Rd., Sacramento, Paul G. and Iletta M. Pannell, W.E. Quisenberry Jr., and Iletta M. Payton to Paul G. and Iletta M. Pannell, $63,000.
7 acres off of Ky. 815 in Calhoun, Bobbi and Charles Mann, Jr. to Bryan and Jessica Austin, $350,000.
12.54 acres in the 700 block of Vandiver Rd., Island, Jeannine and John Vandiver, Jr., and Nada V. Bradshaw to James and Dana White, $52,000.
