The following real estate transfers were recording from Jan. 2-9:

1.5 acres at 415 W. Fifth St. in Sacramento, U.S. Bank, Newrez, LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Green River Property Holdings, LLC, $19,900

One lot at 283 Kentucky Highway 2380, Jason Lee and Jennifer Ann Reynolds to Jacob Michael Rickard, $176,000

Three tracts, JM West Family Farm, LLC to Richard Smith & Sons, $308,000

9.96 acres on Kentucky Highway 815, Brenda Walker to Richard Bradley and Holly A. Koehler, $34,891

Two tracts at 434 Craig Road in Sacramento, Andrea R. and Edward D. Howell to John H. and Carolyn L. Pitner, Christine L. Zoppi and Robert M. Miller Jr., $450,000

76.25 acres on Upton Lane in Livermore, Brenda H. and Stephen H. Loyal, Sheila D. and Ronald Thomas Damron, the estate of Michael Wayne Hardin, Roger Dale and Bonnie L. Hardin, William Eugene and Virginia Ruth Hardin to Betty Curry, $270,000

Two tracts, Nina Cambron to Brenda Walker, $30,000

113 acres, Lori Jean and Charles W. Gatton Jr. to Charles W. Gatton Jr., Charles W. Gatton Jr. Trust, $240,000

1.4204 acres at 1000 W. School Road in Sacramento, Jamie Rickard, Jennifer Rickard to Jamie Rickard, $95,000

Two tracts at 17541 Rangers Landing Road in Calhoun, Longview Development, Inc. to Renno Riverside Campground, LLC, $72,500

