The following real estate transfers were recording from Jan. 9-16:
1.5 acres at 1450 Nuckols Old Buck Creek Church Road in Calhoun, Joseph Brian and Sara Tichenor Coots to Christine Diamond, $64,900
Two tracts at 255 Second St. in Rumsey, Erica D. Lindsey and Justin Sumner to Eric and Christine Tomes, $37,500
0.5 acres at 4200 Kentucky Highway 256 in Calhoun, D & M Rentals, LLC to Bruce and Sarah Galloway, $25,000
15.3549 acres on Kaizer Lane in Calhoun, Charles Vince and Mary Teresa Edwards to Triple B Farms, LLC, $1,900,000
