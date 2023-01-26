The following real estate transfers were recording from Jan. 17-23:
Two lots, Wayne and Katherine Earlene Witherspoon to Billy J. and Robin Jones, $18,000
4.63 acres on Flat-Buck Creek Road, Dana M. and Hubert E. Hopkins to Jordan Murray, $170,000
543.25 acres, Bobbi A. and Charles Mann Jr., Lance C. and Donna B. Paulsen, Mickey D Coffeelady No. 4, LLC to Werner Woodlands, LLC, $1,400,000
2.259 acres on Kentucky Highway 140 West, William Ray and Lauren Kelly Neal to Michael and Anna K. Hudson, $300,000
2.6 acres at 3285 Kentucky Highway 254, Gary Stephen and Angela M. Miller, Susan Denise Level, Alesia Joy and Randall Pendley to Jacob and Mollie Miller, $150,000
