The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 18 to Jan. 21:
1.00 acres on Kentucky Highway 1233, Young Farms, Inc. to Gregory Chase Dant, Mika Dant, $15,000
1.08 acres on Porter Schoolhouse Road, Lester T. and Sherry R. Stratton to Jeremiah D. and Kristy A. Baldwin, $4,000
2 tracts, Amanda L. and Tyler Epley, Jesse R. Tichenor to Daniel W. Hughes, $125,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.