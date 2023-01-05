The following real estate transfers were recording from Dec. 27-29:
Three tracts in Daviess and McLean counties, Ronald F. and Mary Elizabeth Leet, Aaron Joshua and Melanie Elizabeth Leet, Spencer Harrison Leet, Allison Hunter Leet, Jason Thomas and Amanda Sue Leet, Matthew Clinton and Lorraine Audrey Leet to Donald R. Leet, $145,126
87 acres and 53 poles, Gary Stephen and Angela M. Miller, Susan Denise Level, Alesia Joy and Randall Pendley to Tooth Acres, LLC, $852,440
56.046 acres on Bethel Church Road, Sharon Lee Powell Thompson, Frances Jean Powell Vanover, George Michael and Geniece Powell to Michael Hayden, $347,485.20
One lot on Walnut Street, Jeffery M. and Melissa A. Phillips to Brenda C. Walker, $89,900
Two tracts, Randy and Linda Cox to Donald Ray Phillips, Jr., $35,000
