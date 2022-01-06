The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 28 to Jan. 3:
2 parcels at 110 School St. in Livermore, Jeremy and Sara Hallman to Carrie Renee Crowe, $26,000
2 parcels, Jan S and Richard F Evans to KW Properties LLC, $205,000
7 tracts at Worthington & Terry Brookhaven Estates, Ray L and Glenda J Worthington to Stephen and Kristy Julian, $62,000
2 parcels at 267 & 273 Main St. in Calhoun, Warren C and Belinda H Helton to Samantha Kerkstra, Cody Appleton, $80,000
Commissioners Deed, 1 lot at 606 Short St. in Livermore, City of Livermore, Danny Hudson, Commonwealth of Kentucky, Credit Acceptance Corporation, W. E. Quisenberry, Jr., McLean County to David L Gross, $5,500
