A lot in the 500 block of Center Street in Calhoun, Darlene Woosley and Michael L. Woosley to Dennis C. Austin, $45,500.
1.257 acres in the 4,000 block of Ky. 81 North in Calhoun, William P. Jones to Anthony G. Roark and Karen Roark.
18.166 acres near Ky. 140 South in Calhoun, Karen Roark and Anthony G. Roark to William P. Jones.
1.34 acres in the 600 block of Pete Rickard Road in Sacramento, Tabitha B. Groves to Tabitha B Groves and James R. Groves, $5,000.
45.17 acres off of Ky. 85 in Island, Bernard W. Crumbaker, Lois A. Crumbaker, and W.E. Quisenberry, Jr. to Bernard W. Crumbaker and Lois A. Crumbaker, $1.
Two tracts, Willa D. Ratliff to Chris R. Smith, $220,000.
Two lots in the Four Cedars Subdivision, Scott T. Sterling and Katie J. Sterling to Patricia Sterling, valued at $88,000.
1.05 acres in the 600 block of Ky. 136 West in Calhoun, William A. Humphrey and Tiffany R. Humphrey to Greta A. Ford, $73,000.
One parcel, John R. Vickers, IV and Evelyn M. Vickers to John R. Vickers, IV, and Evelyn M. Vickers, $1.
Two tracts on Center Street in Calhoun, Gerta K. Ford, Greta K. Shanks, and Greta A. Shanks to Baron S. Ford, $94,500.
