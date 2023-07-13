The following real estate transfers were recorded from July 3-10:
1.01 acres at Old Buck Creek Church Road, Coty Mae Hayden to William M. Hudson, $200,000
1.40 acres at 9946 Kentucky Highway 140 W in Calhoun, Joseph W. and Linda Dockmeyer to Jose Munoz and Sue Fleming, $1,000
0.013 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, Belinda Revlett and Lee Hill to Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, $500
0.143 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, Donald Whayne and Patricia J. Bryant to Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, $875
2.03 acres at 813 Kentucky Highway 815 in Calhoun, Brian C. and Kendel M. Hayden to Robert Kyle and Megan Nicole Clark, $310,000
