The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 4-11:
Two lots on 390 Oak St. in Island, Linda Darlene Winkler to Terry Nelson, $30,000
Two tracts on Sixth Street in Livermore, Vanessa J. and Nathan Yates to Average Joe’s Auto Sales, LLC, $75,000
0.427 acres on Walnut Street, Kenneth M. and Vonda A. Greene to Jordan Christopher Hampton, $36,750
