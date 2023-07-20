The following real estate transfers were recorded from July 11-17:
One lot at Edwards Mockingbird Hill Subdivision, Jesse Lee and Ashley Delane Vincent to Kelsey and Kasyn Hackworth, $140,000
One lot on Seventh Street in Livermore, Roy F. and Shirley H. Bell, Teresa Sue Bell to Teresa Sue Bell and Billy L. Johnson, $5
0.50 acres, Tyler D. Embry to Johnny Ray and Heidi Sexton, $192,500
30.93 on Pack Road, Susan Logsdon, William C. Logsdon Irrevocable Trust to Philip and Mary L. Logsdon, $270,000
4.30 acres on Richland Road, Arthur D. Peercy to Daniel and Andrea Maison, $148,600
5.353 acres on Kentucky Highway 431, Jessie Margaret Underwood to Charles Cody Evans, $10,000
Six acres, William and Haylee Eubanks to Brian R. Cox, $155,000
