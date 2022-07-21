The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 11-15:
Two parcels, KW Properties, LLC to K7 Investments, LLC, $60,000
Two parcels, KW Properties, LLC to K7 Investments, LLC, $225,000
0.146 acres on 220 E. Third St. in Sacramento, the estate of Rose Mary Copeland, Patricia Elizabeth Jones to Frank and Dezarae Danielle Agyapong, $192,000
One lot, the estate of Bruce D. Head, Donna and Harold Clawson to Selene Gonzalez Castellanos, $32,500
2.51 acres on 3490 Kentucky Highway 81 N in Calhoun, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, National Default REO Services, LLC to Steve Tomes, $52,500
11 acres, Logan and Michele S. Puckett to Tri-J Management, LLC, $300,000
