The following real estate transfers were recorded from July 18-21:
10 acres on Kentucky Highway 797, Murphy Farms LLC to Keith M. and Christin Crabtree, $71,000
One lot on Seventh Street in Livermore, Theresa Sue Bell, Billy L. Johnson to Billy L. Johnson, Dustin Ray Johnson, $5
