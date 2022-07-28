The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 18-22:
2.31 acres on Kentucky Highway 136, Susan A. Cox and Joshua Lefevre to Realty Income Properties 26, LLC, $1,400,620
1.35 acres, John Wesley Taylor, Jr. and Conne Alicia George to Theodore Clayton Walker, $20,000
One lot on Main Street, Megan Albin and Roy Edward Allen to James T. Elswick, Jr. and Madison D. Ball, $120,000
7.859 acres on Kentucky Highway 81 S in Sacramento, Cynthia Louise and Donald R. Lester, II to Michael Brent and Natalie Kim Hardin, $495,000
Two parcels, Cynthia Louise and Donald R. Lester, II to Richard Smith & Sons, $205,788
0.45 acres at 1900 Doug Hill Road in Island, W.E. Quisenberry, Jr., master commissioner, Sacramento Deposit Bank, City of Island, Honie Rickard to Sacramento Deposit Bank, $32,000
1.01 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, CMP Farms, LLC to Whitley Patterson, $35,000
