The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 29 to July 1:
One lot on Mulberry Street in Island, Dan Taylor to James T. Ward, $65,000
One lot at 601 W. Fourth St. in Livermore, Tiffany Harris, Hugh Wayne Harris to Anthony and Sharon Nell Boyken, $2,470
