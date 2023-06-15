Real Estate Transfers: June 15, 2023
The following real estate transfers were recorded from June 5-12:
0.360 acres on Kentucky Highway 250, Judy Brown and Gary Wayne Campbell to Buffy Darlene Burnett, $55,000
3.169 acres on High Banks Road, Hugh L. and Mary Jo Johnson to DeWayne and Paula Jones, $25,000
Two tracts, the estate of Clarence E. Jones to Lana J. and Leo Troutman III, $20,000
0.67 acres on Fox Hollow Road, Christopher and Heather Marie Osborne to Nicholas Seth and Terri Leigh Oakley, $10,000
One lot at 125 Albin St. in Sacramento, Donna Sue Coakley to Sharleene H. Evans, $15,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.