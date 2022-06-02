The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 24-28:
1.70 acres on Barrett Hill Road, Katie E. and Christopher M. Head to James Matthew and Andrea Murray, $168,000
One lot in Calhoun, Kelsey Ruby to Travis D. Willis, $89,000
0.75 acres on 370 Lees Road, Guy Wesley and Sandy Patterson, Pamela Patterson and Robert Jennings, David Earl and Joan Patterson, Susan Patterson Logsdon, Terry L. Patterson-Hale, James A. and Janice Lee, Karen Diane and Roger Keown, William Michael and Linda Patterson, Belinda Faye Givens, Mary Nell and Vernon Seddon, Debbie and Mack Scott, Roy and Deandra K. Patterson, Megan Cooper, Hilleary Cooper, H.E. Patterson, Sr. Al Miller, special master commissioner to CMP Farms, LLC, $42,500
1.5 acres on 415 W Fifth St. in Sacramento, U.S. Bank, Renina J. Fulmer, Ronald G. Fulmer, Medical Center Ambulance Service, Lendmark Financial Madisonville, McLean County, Ditech Financial, LLC, W.E. Quisenberry, Jr., master commissioner to U.S. Bank, $21,250
0.941 acres on Washington Avenue, Brian and Cori Crabtree Free to Everett T. G. Free, $95,000
One acre, the estate of William Russell Huckleberry to Timothy and Norma Rowland, $55,000
55 acres on Kentucky Highway 140W in Calhoun, Darrell M. and Sandra Baird to Thomas Kelly and Lisa B. Baird, $420,000
