The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 14-20:
Three tracts, Ronald F. and Mary Elizabeth Leet, Aaron Joshua and Melanie Elizabeth Leet, Spencer Harrison Leet, Allison Hunter Leet, Jason Thomas and Amanda Sue Leet, Matthew Clinton and Lorraine Audrey Leet to Donald R. Leet, $145,126.
One lot in Livermore, Linda W. Clark and Teresa E. Woodburn, Willis Family Living Trust to Joe Edward and Kathleen C. Vandiver, $189,000.
