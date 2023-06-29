Real Estate Transfers
The following real estate transfers were recorded from June 19-26:
Two lots at 390 S. First St. in Island, David Lynn Ruby to Rodney Lee and Terri Susan Ball, $15,000
One lot at Meadowview Estates, Ashley Hurt, the estate of Genia Mae Boyken to Alan and Amanda Bates, $20,000
One lot at Hickory Hills Subdivision, Darrell T. and Mary Beth Greenwalt to Jason and Maggan Riley, $53,500
One lot in Livermore, Carroll F. and Martha Philpot Kelley to Timothy L. McDonald, $6,000
Two acres on Stringer Road, Drexel Glenn and Terri McGehee to Rebecca and Richard S. Smith Sr., Richard S. Smith Sr. and Rebecca Smith Trust, $16,000
13.574 acres on Kentucky Highway 254, Rita Gay and Teddy Clay Tooley to Trevor Ray Conrad, $55,000
