The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 20-27:
33.063 acres at 8450 Kentucky Highway 1046, David B. and Kimberly Gross to Myint Aung, $1,627,097.36
One lot on 265 Briarcliff Dr. in Calhoun, William N. and Kelly R. Sutherlin to Khyle Daniel Ford, $75,000
10 acres on Kentucky Highway 140, RLK Farms, Inc. to Ebelhar Properties, LLC, $108,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.