The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 31 to June 6:
One lot at 200 Dogwood Dr. in Livermore, Aaron N. and Ashley N. Brooks to Christopher M. and Katie E. Head, $335,000
One lot, Judy Hagan to Brian K. and Caitlin Beth Hagan, $70,000
2.578 acres, Ashley Randa and Jon Warren Thompson to Houston Bolton, $140,500
Two parcels on Buck Creek Church Road, Chasidy Lavonne Brooks to Ashley Bidwell, $219,900
8.70 acres on Kentucky Highway 138, E.T. Woosley Farms, LLC. to Jonathan L. and Traci L. Ayer, $100,050
2.523 acres, Jeffrey Michael and Sherri Lynn Taylor to Timothy Glenn and Elizabeth Jordan Taylor, $180,000
0.459 acres, Trevon John Buckman, Marissa Lynn Buckman to Samuel Miller, $7,000
