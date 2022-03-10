The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 1 to March 4:
One acre on Fox Hollow Road, Delana N. Johnson to Robbie L. and Valaire D. Edmonds, $3,000
One lot on 619 Charles St. in Livermore, Carletta S. Troutman to RAY-GIN Properties, LLC, $51,000
One lot on Kentucky Highway 85, estate of Clara Sue Whitaker to Jesse Howard, $30,000
