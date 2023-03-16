Real Estate Transfers: March 16, 2023 By the McLean County News F Bourne Author email Mar 16, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following real estate transfers were recorded from March 7-10:One lot, Robert Garrett and Heather Bowling to FH Rentals, LLC, $78,0001.5 acres on Lees Road, Charles Floyd Hitchens to Jennifer Couch Stacy, $27,000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save F Bourne Author email Follow F Bourne Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 39° Clear Police & Court Records Real Estate Transfers: March 16, 2023 Marriages: March 16, 2023 Real Estate Transfers: March 9, 2023 Real Estate Transfers: March 2, 2023 Marriages: March 2, 2023 See More Police & Court Records Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Real Estate Transfers: March 9, 2023 Livermore woman charged with more than 50 sex crimes Real Estate Transfers: March 2, 2023 Marriages: March 2, 2023 Wiggins settling in as chief regional circuit judge County avoids major damage from storm Beech Grove News Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 16, 2023 MCHS 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees: Kenny and Lance Wilson Museum News Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
