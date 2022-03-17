The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 7 to March 14:
100 acres, Vicki L. and Thomas Luckett to Louis Haynes Robertson, Jr., Mark Alan Robertson, $100
100 acres, Mary Lebold-Fort to Louis Haynes Robertson, Jr., Mark Alan Robertson, $100
100 acres, Dorthy Jo Hamilton to Louis Haynes Robertson, Jr., Mark Alan Robertson, $100
27 acres, Lester T. and Sherry R. Stratton to Anthony L. and Julie A. Ebelhar, Bryan D. Ebelhar, $18,000
12.519 acres, Matthew Lynn and Megan Woosley, Michael Adam Woosley to Chad and Tracy A. McMahon, $40,000
