The following real estate transfers were recording from Feb. 20-24:
100 2/3 acres at Pond River, Connie Somers to Machera and Paul J. Logsdon III, $654,290
Two tracts on Kentucky Highway 136, John H. and Betsy J. Woosley to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, $6,570
One tract on Old Calhoun-Hartford Road, Sydney J. and Thomas Cessna to Sarah Ayer, $140,000
Two lots at 235 Meadowview Drive in Island, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Housing and Urban Development, $10
0.645 acres, John Russell and Heather E. Vickers to Terri C. and Allen J. Miller Jr., $40,000
