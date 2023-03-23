The following real estate transfers were recorded from March 14-20:
1.23 acres on Old Island-Livermore Road, Jonathan William Calvert to Angela D. and Charles Cardwell, $70,000
Five tracts, Paul and Molly Scott to Neil and Laurie Scott, $500,000
Two tracts at 255 Second St. in Rumsey, Eric and Christine Tomes to Rodney McIntosh, $139,000
One lot at 311 E. Sixth St. in Livermore, W.E. Quisenberry Jr. master commissioner, to Mid South Capital Partners, LP, $100
78.5 acres, William Kuegel Family, LLC to William C. and Kelsey Kuegel, $200,000
