Real Estate Transfers: March 24, 2022 By the McLean County News Mar 24, 2022

The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 15 to March 21:

0.500 acres on 1295 Stringer Road in Sacramento, Zachary T. and Ashley Nicole Hopper to Mary Alice Dossett, $225,000.
