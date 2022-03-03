The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:
100 acres, Judith Ann and James F. Lebold, Jr. to Louis Haynes Robertson, Jr., Mark Alan Robertson, $500
0.049 acres on 2955 Adams School House Road in Sacramento, Terry L. and Rebecca D. Riley to Terry Allen and Tammy C. Arnold, $53,000
One lot at Calhoun Construction Co., Inc., Randall E. Nash to REAL Investments, LLC, $116,187.70
0.416 acres on 860 Main St. in Calhoun, Venessa Woods to Amanda R. Woods, $115,000.
One lot on 145 N. Washington St. in Island, Charles R. and Anna L. Strole to Terry Lee Myers, Jr., $10
One lot, estate of Larry E. Howard to Haylea and Adam Fullmer, $94,900
1.125 acres, Michael Ray and Pamela G. Tucker, Steven Lynn and Pamela Y. Tucker to Tom and Laura Loney, $8,000
Two lots, Brian and Ainel Zoellick, Lenia Cortina to Carla and Thomas Leeman Vickrey, $80,000
One tract, Vendora M. and William C. Carter to Marshall S. Troutman, $5,000
