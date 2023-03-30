The following real estate transfers were recorded from March 21-24:
One acre on Coffman Road, Sherry and James Gray Jr. to Jerrold D. and Kristina L. Gunser, $328,000
0.35 acres, Cyrilla Carroll and James Lee Green to Bailey’s Investments, LLC, $36,000
0.82 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, Julie Ann Scott to Terry Randal and Leah Dawn Jones, $8,000
One lot in Beech Grove, Benita Phillips to Jeffery M. and Melissa A. Phillips, $50,000
Two parcels in Livermore, Southern Outdoors of Kentucky, Inc. to Crandall Properties, LLC, $195,000
Two tracts, Dustin Conrad and Whitley Becher to Nancy Jo to Jacob Williamson, $20,000
