The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 22 to March 28:
1.05 acres on 630 Reeves School House Road, PK Hawley Family Investments, LLC to Phillip Ryan and Julie Hawley, $150,000
100 acres, Emily K. and Jerry Deaton, Jr. to Louis Haynes Robertson, Jr., Mark Alan Robertson, $100
One lot, Mary Alice Dossett to Martha Brown, Marian Kay Culver, $230,000
Two parcels, Billy J. and Teresa Payne, the estate of Carroll Wayne Dant, Sr., Patricia Thompson, Robert Conder, Tisha D. Coffman, Heather Doss, Michael DeWayne and Margaret Dant, Noah Wade Dant, Judy Ann and Eddie Sallee, Freddie Marvin and Debbie Dant, Robert Neal Dant, Tammy and Alan Richey, Nancy Dant, Jenny and William D. Lovell, Marc and Patti Dant to Wayne and Karla Millay, $360,000
Two parcels, Michael Hayden to Wayne and Karla Millay, $280,000
25 acres, Lauren Tichenor and Brian McGee, II to Harold D. and Patricia C. Murphy, $100,350
13.717 acres on Kentucky Highway 136 East, Robert and Vurble Mahoney to Chad and Tracy A. McMahon, $65,000
Three lots in Calhoun, Sandra and Richard Mason to Jacob and Kelsey Smith, $95,000
Three tracts, James R. Coin to Brent Hardison, $5,000
