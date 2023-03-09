The following real estate transfers were recording from Feb. 27 to March 6:
Two tracts in Calhoun, Harvest Church of Calhoun, Inc. to Sacramento Deposit Bank, $145,000
93.49 acres on Patterson Lane, Edgar Lee and Lisa M. West to Nathan West, $425,000
One lot at 290 Hickory Hills Drive in Livermore, Patricia J. Allen to Bille Scott and Nicole Mae Lamb, $194,900
1.357 acres, Alvin Lee and Sharon L. Sandefur to Benjamin Bradley and Sherry Lynn Taylor, $20,000
0.66 acres, Jeffery M. and Melissa A. Phillips to Timothy A. Hancock, $110,000
