Real Estate Transfers: May 11, 2023
The following real estate transfers were recorded from May 1-8:
Two tracts, T&T Real Estate LLC to Tiffany A. Arnold, Emmanuel Alejandro Pelaez, $136,000
Three parcels, Michael Thaxton to Kevin and Kelsey Clouse, $121,520
Two lots at 2355 Meadowview Dr. in Island, Housing & Urban Development to Ricky Wilson Construction Inc., $31,000
