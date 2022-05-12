The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 4 to May 9:
10.023 acres on Kentucky Highway 593, Sarah Jo and Magnum C. Webster to Jennifer Jenkins and Joshua Hammersley, $287,000
Two acres on Kentucky Highway 140, Charles Scott and Nisa Floyd Harper to Lloyd Brett Powell, $180,000
Two tracts, Robert G. and Nancy L. Grimsley to William Matthew and Amanda Gail Brazzel, $100,000
