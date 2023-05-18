The following real estate transfers were recorded from May 8-15:
One lot at Estel Logsdon Subdivision in Livermore, the estate of Mary Cecil Jones to Beverly A. Cobb, $160,500
Two tracts, Miles Farms, LLC to Debra M. and Steven T. Seymour, $909,777
One lot on Main Street in Sacramento, Johnathan and Lindsay Lindsey to WFC, LLC, $110,000
One lot in Livermore, Ernest Wayne and Joyce Ann Drake to Hilario Briones Escobedo and Juana Ontiveros, $4,000
