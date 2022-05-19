The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 10 to May 16:
One lot at Seventh Street in Calhoun, Alex J. Hayden to Chelsea and Courtney Moorman, $180,500
One lot in Rumsey, Celesta Mcneely and James Williams, Mike and Sandra Cobb, Brian and Amanda Cobb, Marc Cobb, Jennifer and Dennis S. Creamer, Kimberly A. McNeily to Dannie and Lola O’Neal, $1,000
