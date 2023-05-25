Real Estate Transfers: May 25, 2023
The following real estate transfers were recorded from May 16-22:
0.876 acres, John Thomas and Heaven Fulkerson to William C. Crunican, $155,500
One parcel in Calhoun, Jewelane F. Quisenberry to Mollie Mills and Chelsey Williams Riddle III, $150,000
One lot on Sixth Street, James B. and Amanda Buchanan, Bernard J. and Vivian Buchanan to Jerry W. Miller, $33,000
One lot, Thomas Eugene and Gail Simpson to James Roger Simpson, $25,000
0.779 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, Billy Jones to Robert A. and Elizabeth A. Blandford, $10,000
