The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 17 to May 23:
Eight tracts, Sharon Gail Ellis, Freddie Lee and Marilyn Adkins, David Keith and Connie Adkins, Dalton Adkins to M and V Properties, LLC, $15,000
Two tracts, Darren Joe Cummings, Donald Wayne and Cathy Cummings, Kelly Bryan and Misty Cummings, William David Mayhugh, Christopher Davis Mayhugh, Steven Lynn Mayhugh to Lisa M. and Edgar Lee West, $900,000
Two tracts, Michael Ray and Pamela G. Tucker, Steven Lynn and Pamela Y. Tucker to Cotie D. Casey Dame, $10,500
0.75 acres on Kentucky Highway 431, Gary Wayne Sosh to Don Phillips, Jr., $57,500
Two lots in Rolling Meadows Subdivision, Dewayne and Paula A. Jones to Average Joes Auto Sales, Grady Joe and Dylan Mattingly Butterworth, $60,000
22 acres, Kenneth Canaan Leross and Amy Roberts, Christian Mason Heart Roberts to Sonny and Kathy Poole, $158,000
