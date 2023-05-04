Real Estate Transfers: May 4, 2023
The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 24 to May 1:
9.90 acres on Kentucky Highway 140 West, Joseph Lee McCarty, Brandy McCarty to WFC LLC, $150,000
One lot, Christine L. Daggett, Matt Shepherd to Andrew Smith, $10,000
2.029 acres on Kentucky Highway 798, Lavonda Jones to Dylan Butterworth, $300,000
Two parcels, SKP Holdings LLC to U.S. Commodity Credit Corporation, National Resource Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, $1,110,803
One lot on Fourth Street, Joshua L. and Andrea Jean Searcy to Savannah L. Healy, Jackson R. Christian, $152,000
0.19 acres in Livermore, Taicoon Postal Group LLC to Prime Era Realty LLC, $222,867
Two tracts on Main Street in Livermore, Justin Carlisle and Kim Turner to Elizabeth Sue Humphrey, $45,000
Two tracts in Calhoun, James Dustin and Teresa Kay Perkins to Shocklee Enterprises, $80,000
