Real Estate Transfers: May 4, 2023

The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 24 to May 1:

9.90 acres on Kentucky Highway 140 West, Joseph Lee McCarty, Brandy McCarty to WFC LLC, $150,000

One lot, Christine L. Daggett, Matt Shepherd to Andrew Smith, $10,000

2.029 acres on Kentucky Highway 798, Lavonda Jones to Dylan Butterworth, $300,000

Two parcels, SKP Holdings LLC to U.S. Commodity Credit Corporation, National Resource Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, $1,110,803

One lot on Fourth Street, Joshua L. and Andrea Jean Searcy to Savannah L. Healy, Jackson R. Christian, $152,000

0.19 acres in Livermore, Taicoon Postal Group LLC to Prime Era Realty LLC, $222,867

Two tracts on Main Street in Livermore, Justin Carlisle and Kim Turner to Elizabeth Sue Humphrey, $45,000

Two tracts in Calhoun, James Dustin and Teresa Kay Perkins to Shocklee Enterprises, $80,000

