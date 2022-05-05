The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 26 to May 2:
Four parcels, Sherri L. and Randy Johnson to William and Amber Zwick, $60,000
1.50 acres on Lee Road, Brian P. and Lavonne R. Miller to Charles Floyd Hitchens, III, $25,000
One lot at Calhoun Construction Company, Inc., Real Investments, LLC to Tyler and Jade Yandall, $170,000
2.006 acres in Elba, Lisa James, Ed Hobdell to Nicolas and Michelle Neuhart, $285,000
0.32 acres on 737 Kentucky Highway 136 W, Barbara Jane and John Marshall Howard, Jr. to William Nathan and Kelly Renee Sutherlin, $179,000
15.537 acres on Kentucky Highway 431, Old Oak Farms, LLC to Summerland Farm, LLC, $1,475,000
4.05 acres on Kentucky Highway 431, Michael Brown to Summerland Farm, LLC, $160,000
