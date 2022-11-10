The following real estate transfers were recorded from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4:
Three lots at Frank Kassinger Subdivision, William T. and Amy E. Roark to William and Jacqulyn Troutman, $130,000
Two tracts, Sherry Baird to Christopher J. Baird, $280,000
6.29 acres on Bethel Church Road, Kenneth Greg and Callie B. Cheatham, Ayer-Cheatham Farm, LLC to Haley and Robert W. Cranz, $299,900
7.76 acres on Bates Hallow Road in Island, William Harold Kinman to Green River Property Holdings, LLC, $6,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.