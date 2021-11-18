The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 3 to Nov. 15:
3 acres on Kentucky 85, Adam R. and Crystal Randolph to Morgan Brittenie Fagan, Jody Benjamin Kilgore, $180,000
.594 acres, Michael Brooks to Matthew Kirk and Melissa Marie Douglas, $10,000
1 lot on Kentucky 815, Robert A. Shanks to Deborah Young Briody, $30,000
2 tracts, David William and Kranna Lutz, David E. and Kimberly A. Caswell to Green River Property Holdings LLC, $47,000
2 properties on Main Street in Sacramento, James Walton Jr and Sherry Gray to Nana’s Kountry Kafe Inc, $300,000
