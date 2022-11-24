The following real estate transfers were recorded from Nov. 14-21:
One acre on Ferry Road, Ray and Dianne Jennings to Thomas M. and Elisabeth N. LeBlanc, $160,000
4.801 acres, Andrew L. Jones to Jonathan and Traci Ayer, $12,190.80
Two lots on Hill Street in Livermore, Judith Ann Austin to Melissa J. Stringer, $182,000
One acre on McGee Chapel Hill Road, David and Rebecca Hagan, Robert and Haley Cranz to Jennifer and Jason Warner, $30,000
0.936 acres on 3388 Kentucky Highway 431 N in Livermore, MBrown Holdings, LLC to Warehouse Maintenance and Installation, LLC, $130,000
