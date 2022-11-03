The following real estate transfers were recorded from Oct. 25 — 31:
Two tracts at 615 N. Main St. in Sacramento, Michael D. and Julie Diane Barnett to Zachary Chris and Kaylie Beth Hamby, $50,000
3.34 acres, Mark and Doris Cartwright, Boyd Cartwright to Connie Fay and Delbert Lonnie Hillard, $7,000
Two tracts at 857 W. Third St. in Sacramento, the estate of Dennis Alfred Doss to Todd and Kimberly D. Embry, $83,000
