The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
57.210 acres, Jerry D and Shirley J Crowe to William P Jones, $65,000
2 tracts on 415 Main St. in Beech Grove, Charles Ray Jr. and Rebecca Sue Cheatham to Laurie’s Souper Savor LLC, $15,000
0.589 acres on Oak Street, Keith Allen and Robin Kay Anderson to Daniel Colby and Ashley Michelle Crick, $20,000
1 lot in Calhoun, Phillip R Vanover to D & M Rentals LLC, $10,000
0.333 acres, Alexia and Anthony Glen Dunn, Glen Edward Dunn to Derrick and Keeley Hardin, $70,000
1 lot on Second Street in Livermore, Zedic L Gillette V to Charles and Missy Dawn Miller, $1,000
